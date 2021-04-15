Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,021,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 340,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,079,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,806,000 after purchasing an additional 356,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

