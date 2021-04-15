Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.73 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

