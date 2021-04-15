Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.42

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $3.34. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 23,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of -0.09.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

