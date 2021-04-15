Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 60 target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit