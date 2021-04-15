Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 60 target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 57.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 57.99.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

