Lattice Token Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $30.11 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00277388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.76 or 0.00741959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,079.97 or 0.99844061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.99 or 0.00849951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

