Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$37.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of LB stock opened at C$40.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.70. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$41.39.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8237736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.