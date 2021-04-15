Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Lawson Products by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $456.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LAWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

