Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

LDOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.