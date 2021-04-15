Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Life Healthcare Group stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.65.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit