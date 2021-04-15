Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.88. The company had a trading volume of 77,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -152.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.15. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,727 shares of company stock worth $27,422,288 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

