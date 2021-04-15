Liquity Price Tops $34.64 on Major Exchanges (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $34.64 or 0.00055686 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $744,697.29 and approximately $5.07 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00068014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00295106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.37 or 0.00733607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,604.32 or 0.99027744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.01 or 0.00853594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

