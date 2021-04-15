Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.