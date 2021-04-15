Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys Shares of 4,719 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

