Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $64.96 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.