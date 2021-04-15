Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $388.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

