Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $341,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MarineMax by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

