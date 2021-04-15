Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $565,000 Investment in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000.

Shares of RWM stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $47.12.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

