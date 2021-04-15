Lookers (LON:LOOK) PT Raised to GBX 90

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON LOOK opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Monday. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £273.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

