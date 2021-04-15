Lookers (LON:LOOK) PT Raised to GBX 90

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LON LOOK opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Monday. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.37 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of £273.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50.
About Lookers
