Loopring (LRC) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $810.80 million and $107.91 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00066093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.51 or 0.00729311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,659.19 or 0.05770040 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,785,255 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.