Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,559 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,652 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $205,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,445,000 after purchasing an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 402,863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,233,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of -380.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

