Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 33 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $306.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

