Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 33 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 329,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.47. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $156.31 and a one year high of $306.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit