Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.86. 193,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.92 and a 1 year high of $415.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average of $372.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

