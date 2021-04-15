Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,277.87.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,451.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,350.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,087.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,303.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2,482.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

