Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $12.09 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 368,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 176,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

MRK stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.17. 254,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $195.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

