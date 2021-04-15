Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $97.02. 122,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,782. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.