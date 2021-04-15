Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $22.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.04 billion to $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $19.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $86.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.18 billion to $90.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $88.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.45 billion to $92.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $201.52 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $204.18. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.