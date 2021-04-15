Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1,056.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.5% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.65.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.52 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $204.18. The company has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

