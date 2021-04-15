Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 273,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,056.1% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.83. 76,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $204.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

