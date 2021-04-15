LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,754 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Insiders sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.76.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.95 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.