LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,355.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 500,743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $17,396,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

