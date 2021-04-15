LPL Financial LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $132,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,518,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.