LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of PSCU opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.