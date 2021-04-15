Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 148,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

