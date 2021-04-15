M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDC. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 320,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,443,000 after acquiring an additional 800,254 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

