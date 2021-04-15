M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 7398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.50 ($2.12).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price objective on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market cap of £21.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

About M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

