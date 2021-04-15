Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE MGA opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. Magna International has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

