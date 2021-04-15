Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2021

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.48. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 238,246 shares trading hands.

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $624.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit