Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.48. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 238,246 shares trading hands.

MANU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $624.97 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Manchester United by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

