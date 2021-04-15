Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

