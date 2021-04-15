MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $128.33 million and approximately $15.18 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00068859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00019693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.00749695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00089510 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.52 or 0.06091211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00033637 BTC.

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 287,566,411 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

