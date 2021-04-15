MAPS (MAPS) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $91.84 million and $1.01 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAPS has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

