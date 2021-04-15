Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will post ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Marathon Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

