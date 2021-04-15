MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $45,050.00. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $115,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,142.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

