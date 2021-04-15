Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:VAC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,664. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock worth $2,341,064. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

