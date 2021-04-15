Martin Andersson Buys 50,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.75. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £211.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.