Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 51.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $844,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $637,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $83.87.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.