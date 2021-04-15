Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 824 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 12,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.09.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

