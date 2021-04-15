Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

