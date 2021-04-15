Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.1% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,157,054. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $6.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.72. 31,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.91 and its 200 day moving average is $235.51. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

