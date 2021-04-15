MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the March 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MSRT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. 2,969,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,763,980. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. MassRoots has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application.

