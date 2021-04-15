Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MAXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

MAXN stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Maxeon Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.